Septic-to-sewer initiative in Crystal River aims to keep waterways clear for generations to come

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A big initiative in Crystal River aims to keep the city's waterways clear and beautiful for all future generations to come.

The septic-to-sewer initiative is a statewide effort to help clear up Florida's springs. Crystal River approved a new agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for the plan in August.

Officials say septic tanks are the number one pollutant to the water in the state.

"We secure grants from the state to convert neighborhoods that are on septic tanks to municipal sewer," Ken Frink, City Manager of Crystal River said.

The initiative is a partnership between the government and residents in Crystal River, so residents do have to pay but officials say it will remove tons of nitrogen from going out into the springs.