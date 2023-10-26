Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County

9-year-old with autism found after going missing in Brooksville

Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 26, 2023
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Brooksville was found Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said Ethan Gray-Taylor disappeared from his home on American Lane around 3 a.m. His guardian heard him go outside, and by the time she went to get him, he was gone, authorities said.

Officials said Gray-Taylor was found asleep and that he is in good health.

Gray-Taylor lives with autism and ADHD. The sheriff's office said he also left his home a few days ago in a previous incident and was found in a wooded area a "good distance" from his home.

