Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Search underway for missing 2-year-old in Brooksville

Brooksville toddler missing HCSO.png
Hernando Sheriff
Brooksville toddler missing HCSO.png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 12:43:20-05

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies are en route to northern Brooksville after a 2-year-old boy was reported missing.

HCSO said deputies are responding to Cheever Road and Yontz Road.

According to authorities, the toddler, named JJ, is believed to have left the home while his parent was asleep. He's believed to have been gone for an hour.

He was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants. HCSO said he has blonde hair.

Residents in that area are asked to check outside of their properties to see if he's out there.

If you spot the missing boy, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.