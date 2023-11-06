Watch Now
Search underway for 14-year-old girl missing for 4 days, deputies say

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Kelly Anne Williams
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:23:57-05

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After a 14-year-old girl went missing four days ago, deputies are asking the public for help.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Anne Williams was last seen on Nov. 2 around 12:40 p.m. when she left her home on Huston Street in Brooksville on foot.

Detectives believe Williams may be in the Orlando area with an unknown boyfriend, who they believe is 18.

According to officials, Williams is white, 4'6" and 85 pounds. She has brown hair that is braided and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They added that Williams does have a cellphone with her, but it's currently turned off, and that she was carrying a red book bag holding most of her clothing.

Those who have seen Williams or know her current whereabouts should contact the Hernando County Sheriff's at 352-754-6830.

