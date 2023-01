HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.

According to HCSO, the event is domestic in nature, with two adults being shot. The victim's conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no danger to the community because all parties are present.

