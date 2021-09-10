Scalloping in Crystal River is a favorite among visitors

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A big staple in Crystal River is the scallop industry.

The limited season means people are out in the water searching for their dinner.

Scallops are found deep in the beds on Crystal River but they're only in season for a few more weeks. The season runs July 1 through September 24.

"So the scallops themselves are very sweet," Rosemary White with the Plantation on Crystal River said. "I liken them to a little drop of sugar, believe it or not. So some of the best ways [to cook them] are very toned down."

White walked us through the process of shucking a scallop. The resort has its own tours where you can collect your scallops and then they'll cook your catch.

"So if people tell you that it's easy, it's because they've been doing it for quite a while and it's easy for them," said White. "If you were a beginner, it's not so easy because they don't want to be caught. So they are camouflaged, they look like the seagrass that is on the seafloor."

You can read more about the resort and the other things they offer, like their Adventure Tours, click here.