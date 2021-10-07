Road ranger assisting with crash hit by elderly Tampa driver that went around cones

A Road Ranger was hit while providing support for a crash by a driver that went around cones in Hernando County.

The ranger was responding to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer very early Thursday morning on SB I-75 at mile marker 301.

At about 2:30 AM, that road ranger was setting up a northbound detour at Exit 293 in support of the initial crash when a 71-year-old Tampa man that wasn't paying attention driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna drove around the traffic cones and collided with the 38-year-old Ranger, officials said.

The Ranger was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No one was seriously injured in the initial crash.