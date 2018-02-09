Portion of State Road 50 to close for 30 days as crews make improvements

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Improvements to a portion of SR 50 (Cortez Blvd.) begin Monday with a portion of the road being closed to traffic for 30 days.

Crews will remove approximately 800 feet of asphalt on each side of the railroad crossing just west of Main Street and replace it with concrete. They will also increase the roadway's turning radius onto Main Street and add sidewalks. In addition, CSX Railroad will install new railroad tracks and signals.

Beginning early Monday morning, February 12, 2018, SR 50 will close from Main Street to just west of Oxley Road. This section of roadway is expected to remain closed for approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

During this closure, drivers will not be able to cross the railroad tracks. Through traffic will be detoured around the work zone using US 41 (Broad Street), US 98 (Jefferson Street) and SR 50A. Access to business and residential properties between US 41 and US 98 and will be maintained.

