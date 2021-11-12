Watch
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Pilot rescued from ocean crash by marine units training in the area

items.[0].image.alt
Citrus County
Tampa1-Enhanced.jpg
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 15:21:35-05

CEDAR KEY, Fla — A pilot that crash-landed in the ocean was rescued by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and marine units that were conducting training in the area.

The Tampa Marine Unit alongside Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit were conducting joint operations offshore Cedar Key, Florida on November 9 when an aircraft was spotted floating in the water approximately half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

Officials say as agents and deputies approached the sinking plane, the pilot was spotted climbing out and standing on the wreckage. Agents then rescued the man.

Tampa2-Enhanced_2.jpg

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy," said Michael Matthies, Deputy Director of Marine Operations. "We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information