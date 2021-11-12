Pilot rescued from ocean crash by marine units training in the area

CEDAR KEY, Fla — A pilot that crash-landed in the ocean was rescued by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and marine units that were conducting training in the area.

The Tampa Marine Unit alongside Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit were conducting joint operations offshore Cedar Key, Florida on November 9 when an aircraft was spotted floating in the water approximately half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

Officials say as agents and deputies approached the sinking plane, the pilot was spotted climbing out and standing on the wreckage. Agents then rescued the man.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy," said Michael Matthies, Deputy Director of Marine Operations. "We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”