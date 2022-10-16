Pedestrian crash kills 3-year-old: FHP

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian crash in Brooksville on Sunday morning killed one child, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP reported that a Lincoln Town Car was traveling south around 8:06 a.m. when a parent and their three-year-old child entered the car's path at the intersection of Evening Star Avenue and US-41.

Both parent and child were struck by the car, which came to a controlled stop after the crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital but later passed away due to their injuries. It is unknown at this time if the parent was also injured.

The driver, 55, was uninjured.