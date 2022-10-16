Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Pedestrian crash kills 3-year-old: FHP

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:24 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 11:55:17-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian crash in Brooksville on Sunday morning killed one child, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP reported that a Lincoln Town Car was traveling south around 8:06 a.m. when a parent and their three-year-old child entered the car's path at the intersection of Evening Star Avenue and US-41.

Both parent and child were struck by the car, which came to a controlled stop after the crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital but later passed away due to their injuries. It is unknown at this time if the parent was also injured.

The driver, 55, was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.