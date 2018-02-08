CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - Pastor Doug Alexander from “The New Church Without Walls” is using 60 truck loads of leftover food boxes, which he says are from FEMA, to help thousands of people.

"People are hurting. There are people who are still recovering from the hurricane. We don’t ask for any ID card. If you need it, we’re here, it's free and we’ll giving it back to anyone that’s in need," he said.

The boxes are full of non-perishable food like canned goods, nuts, cereal and snacks.

Pastor Doug says people are coming from six surrounding counties to get the FEMA food that he says is also being distributed by a few other churches in the state.

"We just feel that everybody needs it," Pastor Doug said. "We have people that are coming and getting it and taking it to shelters. Some people are taking it back to their ministries. Some people can’t get here so we have people taking it and delivering it to their homes."

Two truck loads of food are being delivered each day equaling more than 5,000 boxes. People can pick them up Tuesday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.