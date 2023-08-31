Paddleboarding to safety: How a crystal river resident survived the storm and snakes

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Lifelong Crystal River resident Tara Salute didn't have much time to react when the storm surge came rushing in.

Salute's home along the river is in the mandatory evacuation zone A, but she told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska she decided to stay.

"Honestly, living here my entire life, I thought it would be fine— I thought it would be fine," Salute said.

During the storm, Salute said she went outside to take photos when the water started rising. The surge was so fast that she ran back into her house and grabbed her paddle board and dog, Milly.

"We went out the window to our neighbor's house. I couldn't walk it; the water was too high," Salute said.

"Mentally, I know you are just wiped," Paluska said.

"I'm spent; my dog is spent," Salute said. "There were snakes crawling around outside my window."

But things for the neighborhood got even worse. As the water levels went down later Wednesday night, Salute heard what she thought was thunder, but it wasn't.

"My neighbor next door opened my front door and said get out; bullets were just exploding. His house was going up in flames," Salute said.

Salute is one of many people who didn't evacuate. According to Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, 73 people were rescued. The storm surge is estimated to be at 7 feet. The maximum forecast model for surge topped out at 11 feet.

"This is a hard lesson to learn. And it's, you know, they're going to a lot of memories evaporated like that, as a consequence of them not getting out," Prendergast. "And, of course, their last memory in this case is the sheriff's office showing up with deputies and detectives on airboats and mud boats, trying to pick them up and save them and their pets. I can't tell you how many pets we rescued yesterday. But we're even rescuing pets yesterday and getting them back to dry land to get them out of harm's way."

ABC Action News was the only station there as Senator Rick Scott jumped in a chopper to tour the damage with Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Nearly every home in Zone A got some water. But that doesn't mean all homes were severely damaged. We talked to one homeowner who said he only got a few inches of water inside the garage, but the living space stayed dry.

Scott told Paluska Citrus County received a federal disaster declaration paving the way for residents and businesses to apply to FEMA for help. Approval was received to help clear all the water-logged trash lining the streets.

"I have nine offices around the state; you can call our offices. If you've had damage, we're working to make sure there's full funding for disaster relief," Senator Scott said. "That's why it's really beneficial that FEMA has approved the debris pickup, and there's going to be people that are going to need help. Citrus County is not a wealthy County. And, there's going to be people who are going to need the individual assistance from the federal government; you guys pay your taxes, and that's where the federal government is supposed to be as part a partner."

Salute is already tossing her waterlogged items out. She told Paluska they are replaceable, but many hold so much sentimental value she is overwhelmed. As she cleans up and looks to the future, she rethinks her decision to stay.

"I was one of those stubborn ones I didn't want to get out," Salute said.