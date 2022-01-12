Owner sought after dog found with zip tie around neck, significant head swelling

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a dog that was found with a zip tie around its neck and its head significantly swollen as a result.

The sheriff's office shared the plea to its Facebook page on Wednesday. It said the dog, a male pitbull/cur mix, was found roaming the 16000 block of Blair Avenue on Saturday.

Authorities said it took three days for animal enforcement officers to find and capture the dog to remove the zip tie.

The dog was taken to Hernando County Animal Service. The sheriff's office said it received treatment and the swelling has since gone down.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows the owner is asking to contact the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.