Watch
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Owner sought after dog found with zip tie around neck, significant head swelling

items.[0].image.alt
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Dog found with ziptie Hernando Sheriff.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:50:55-05

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a dog that was found with a zip tie around its neck and its head significantly swollen as a result.

The sheriff's office shared the plea to its Facebook page on Wednesday. It said the dog, a male pitbull/cur mix, was found roaming the 16000 block of Blair Avenue on Saturday.

Authorities said it took three days for animal enforcement officers to find and capture the dog to remove the zip tie.

The dog was taken to Hernando County Animal Service. The sheriff's office said it received treatment and the swelling has since gone down.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows the owner is asking to contact the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!