Old fashioned Florida tourist attraction calls Brooksville home

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — It's old-fashioned Florida, you know, the quirky, never know what you're going to find type.

Boyett's Grove in Brooksville is eclectic.

You can find just about any Florida souvenir you'd want or maybe never knew you wanted.

You can get some Florida fresh citrus when it's in season.

"The original Grove was replanted after the freeze of 1895," says owner Katherine Olsen.

But, you can also feed animals, take a trip in the dino-cave, mini-golf and get some delicious ice cream.

"We're the old-fashioned Florida tourist trap from way back when the only difference is we're just still here," says Olsen.

But, one thing is for sure — you likely won't find anywhere else like Boyett's Grove in Tampa Bay.

"Well, we do have a lot of people that do tell us that it is so nice that we are still here and available, and they can bring their kids and their grandkids to see something that they might have seen when they were children," explains Olsen.

And a community that's supported them for years and will continue to do so in years to come.

"Well, I think it's important to our area, just because so much of Brooksville is a beautiful, historic place. We have the rolling hills, the old downtown, and we feel like we're just part of that," says Olsen.