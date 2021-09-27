Off-duty firefighter killed in crash in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty firefighter was killed in a car crash Monday morning.

Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services said Captain Mark Dempsey, 44, was on his way home when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

"Mark leaves behind his loving wife and two sons. Please keep his wife and children, as well the rest of his family, friends, and members of the fire service, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services officials said.

Funeral service information will be released as soon as arrangements are finalized.