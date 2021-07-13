Watch
No injuries reported in small plane crash in Hernando County

2 people were on the plane
Google Maps
Area surrounding small plane crash in Hernando County on 7/13/2021
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 12:19:18-04

CHASSAHOWITZKA WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a small plane crashed in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area off Three Bridges Road Tuesday morning.

The HCSO said the initial call came in just before 11 a.m. and was called in by the pilot of the small plane. Both the pilot and passenger suffered only minor injuries from the crash. Both are being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Federal Aviation Administration has been told of the crash. No further details about what may have happened before the crash have been released at this time.

