BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A mining company wants to expand it’s operations to land that was never meant to be used for mining, and some neighbors say it would be a big mistake.

Signs placed along the area of Highway 50 that connects Brooksville to Spring Hill are notifying people of a public hearing where the land across from Bayfront Health will be voted on to decide whether or not it can be used for mining.

"The comprehensive land use plan never had in mind a mine, it was always scheduled to be residential with a commercial overlay." said Jill Graddy, a realtor who owns property near the proposed mining area.

But the international mining company Cemex wants the language on the plan changed so they can lease the property for 20 years.

Deevon Quirolo with Neighbors Against Mining believes the mining expansion would be devastating for everything around it.

"It's just in the wrong location for so many reasons. It's right across from the hospital, in an area where there are over 200 residences, it completely surrounds the Spring Hill African American Cemetery," said Quirolo.

Jill Graddy and her family owns land near the proposed mining site. She says 12 years ago their land was worth $150,000 an acre.

"But at this point we can’t even get 50,000 an acre," said Graddy. She says the expansion would cause property value to plummet.

More than 11,000 acres in Hernando County are already used for mining. Cemex says the 730 acre expansion would provide $2.3 million a year for the county.

This week the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the county commissioners deny the land be used for mining. On March 6, the public is given a chance to voice their opinion during a public hearing at 9 a.m. at the Hernando County courthouse.