Multiple departments using drones, K-9s, planes to search for missing Canadian man

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Department and a host of other law enforcement officials continued to search Thursday for a missing 74-year-old Canadian who was last seen late Tuesday night.

Deputies, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard have used drones, K-9 teams, boats, dive teams, and planes as they try to locate Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet.

He and his wife had recently arrived in Florida from Nova Scotia, Canada. Law enforcement said Paquet was driving with his wife when they were in a minor traffic crash Tuesday night. Deputies said Paquet and his wife were not injured and were able to later drive from the scene.

Investigators said Paquet then parked his van in a driveway on the 4000 block of Companero Entra in Hernando Beach. The owners of the home didn't know the Paquet's and contacted the sheriff's department when they saw the van in the morning.

When investigators arrived, they talked to Paquet's wife who said the couple stopped there to sleep. She said Paquet was still in the van when she went to sleep before midnight, but gone when she woke up.

Family members investigators spoke to said Richard had no medical or mental health issues before driving to Florida. The sheriff's department said it's not known if Paquet suffered any recent medical issues that may have caused him to act erratically.

Searchers were out for 11 hours Wednesday and are out again Thursday searching for the man.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Department said Paquet is 74-years-old, 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, but wears glasses. Paquet was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Richard Paquet or have any information on the case, call the Hernando County Sheriff's Department at 352-754-6830.