Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Spring Hill

spring_hill_fatal-2.jpg
FHP
spring_hill_fatal-2.jpg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 16:05:32-05

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Spring Hill on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 47-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling eastbound on Coronado Drive, west of Whitewood Avenue. A Volkswagen All Track, driven by a 43-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling westbound on Coronado Drive.

For an unknown reason, the motorcyclist lost control, crossing over to the westbound lanes and colliding with the Volkswagen.

After being transported to a local hospital, the motorcyclist died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver of the SUV and his two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.