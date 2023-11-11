Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Spring Hill on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 47-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling eastbound on Coronado Drive, west of Whitewood Avenue. A Volkswagen All Track, driven by a 43-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling westbound on Coronado Drive.

For an unknown reason, the motorcyclist lost control, crossing over to the westbound lanes and colliding with the Volkswagen.

After being transported to a local hospital, the motorcyclist died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver of the SUV and his two passengers suffered minor injuries.

