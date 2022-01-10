Mother, 6-month-old baby killed in Spring Hill crash involving wrong-way driver: FHP

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 35-year-old woman and her 6-month-old son were killed Monday morning in a crash that involved a wrong-way driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Berkeley Manor Boulevard.

Troopers say the woman, from Weeki Wachee, was driving eastbound from Breakwater Boulevard and trying to turn north onto U.S. 19 when she was hit by a pickup that was going the wrong way.

The truck, driven by a 30-year-old man from Brooksville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

After the impact, the truck traveled southeast and crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in the northbound left-turn lane. That vehicle was then propelled into another vehicle that was behind it.

The 35-year-old woman died at the scene. Her baby was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 30-year-old man driving the pickup received minor injuries, according to FHP. None of the other people involved were injured.

A press release from FHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt or child restraint.

FHP on Monday asked any witnesses or anyone with video evidence of a prior crash involving the truck, a maroon 2014 Chevrolet 4-door pickup, that happened right before the fatal crash to contact them by calling 813-558-1800.