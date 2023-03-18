CCSO arrests more than 10 people attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested more than ten people for attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor.

"Operation Lucky Strike" was carried out by the sheriff's office's high-tech crimes team in collaboration with six other agencies, including the US Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Throughout the operation, law enforcement officials said they posed as minors on several websites.

According to CCSO, despite being aware of the child's age, these people chose to send sexually explicit images, texts, and detailed requests for various sexual behaviors they wished to engage in with the child.

The CCSO verified that some of the suspects drove more than an hour to meet a youngster for sex but were stopped by deputies.

According to investigators, 11 people were arrested for attempting to have sex with kids during the operation.

According to the sheriff's office, another suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after being caught as an accomplice with one of the other suspects.