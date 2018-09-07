Mom arrested for tampering with evidence following son's arrest for violent school threat

WFTS Webteam
10:12 PM, Sep 6, 2018
DUNNELLON, Fla. — A Citrus County mom was arrested Thursday, following her son's arrest for a violent social media threat.

Citrus County detectives arrested 49-year-old Nancy York on Thursday for tampering with evidence. This comes after detectives arrested her 16-year-old son for making a threat against Citrus Springs Middle School on social media. 

Detectives say the incident started when parents and students reported a threat circulating on social media. The threat was a photo showing the 16-year-old holding a long gun with text saying, "CSMS be careful. Don't go to school tomorrow," according to detectives. 

Following the reports of a threat, detectives quickly identified the teenager who is a student at Lecanto High School. The teenager made a full confession about his involvement, detectives say. They also say they recovered the firearm the 16-year-old student was holding in the threat. 

York, the mother of the teen, is charged with one felony count of tampering with evidence with a $5,000 bond. Authorities have not released any more information at this time. 

