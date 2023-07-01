Missing man after boating incident Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is on the scene of a marine incident on the Chassahowitzka Bay near the Hernando/Citrus County line on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 4 pm, boaters noticed an "unmanned motorized" canoe circling in the bay. The boaters were able to locate a man clinging to a floating marker, HCSO said.

HCSO said the man advised the boaters that he and another man fell out of the canoe.

The boaters were not able to locate the second person.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed the person is the father of the man that was located.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Citrus County Sheriff's Office are working with HCSO in the search.

Authorities said boats and helicopters are being used to find the missing man.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.