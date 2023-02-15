Mingle with manatees in a safe, respectful environment in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — There is no age limit for swimming with the manatees in Crystal River.

But there is a "chill" limit.

As in, you need to stay quiet, calm and respectful.

"We preach passive passive passive," said Capt. John Spann at the Adventure Center at Plantation on Crystal River. "Basically, we float, and we watch, and we let the animals dictate the experience."

Thousands of big beautiful manatees are currently lounging in Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River.

Starting at $75 per person, Adventure Center is offering three-hour tours and more that allow guests to observe the gentle giants.

Good swimming skills while wearing a wetsuit and snorkel gear is a must.

Many of the manatees are curious, even playful, and will swim under and around you. Your job is to float on the surface — no kicking, no splashing — and take it all in.

