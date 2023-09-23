Methamphetamine and fentanyl drug traffickers arrested in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office seized 226 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of fentanyl after conducting an undercover operation on Friday.

CCSO’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) found that Robert Paul Kowanko, 49, from Port Charlotte, Florida, was involved in selling and delivering large quantities of methamphetamine within Citrus County.

TIU detectives purchased a large amount of methamphetamine from Kowanko in a covert operation.

Authorities said Kowanko traveled from Port Charlotte, Florida, with his associate and son, Sean Thomas Joyce, 37, to deliver approximately 1/2 pound of methamphetamine.

TIU detectives arrested Kowanko and Joyce in the parking lot of the Denny's restaurant in Crystal River.

Approximately 226 grams of methamphetamine were seized, 45 grams of fentanyl, and 1 gram of crack cocaine.

According to CCSO, the amount of fentanyl seized during this investigation can potentially kill approximately 52,000 adults.

"Our agency will continue to fight against and protect our residents from these deadly substances," said Sheriff Prendergast. "It is important to stop illicit narcotics from being brought into our county. The TIU's dedication to halting the distribution train into Citrus County is truly commendable, and thanks to their hard work, we have two fewer dealers and a large amount of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine off our streets."