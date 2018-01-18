Marine life struggles in cold water off Florida's coast

The cold air this week has dramatically dropped water temperatures in the Gulf causing problems for marine life.
Water temperature off the coast of Hernando County is in the 40’s which is why some fish and marine life are in danger if they don’t get to warmer waters.
Warm water fish like Snook are showing up dead along Florida’s east coast. Florida Fish and Wildlife says they've gotten more than 100 reports of dead fish since the last cold snap.
Kelly Richmond from the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said, "Tropical fish such as Snook or Jack Crevalle are more susceptible when the weather gets this cold. The water temperature can drop quickly and can cause mortality events such as a fish kill."