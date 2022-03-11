Man tries to steal car at Spring Hill gas station with person still inside

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said tried to steal a car at a Spring Hill gas station with a passenger still inside.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday deputies were dispatched to the Circle K at 6227 Deltona Blvd. in response to a man trying to steal vehicles from the parking lot.

Deputies said a man pulled into a parking space in front of the store in a Hyundai Elantra with his adult son inside. When the driver entered the store he left the car running with his son still in the passenger seat.

That's when the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Timothy Holbert, got into the driver's seat. He allegedly turned to the man in the passenger seat and asked "wanna go for a ride?" The victim said Holbert then started to back out of the parking space. At that point the passenger tried to push Holbert out of the car, leading to a fight between the two. During the fight, per deputies, Holbert punched the man in the face numerous times and tried to wrap the seat belt around his neck.

The passenger was able to shut off the vehicle though. At that time the man who went in the store saw what was going on and pulled Holbert out of the car.

Deputies said Holbert then ran to another vehicle in the parking lot, which was locked and unoccupied. In an attempt to get in, Holbert reportedly pulled on the door handle so hard that it broke off.

The driver of that second car ran to his car when he saw what was going on, at which point Holbert took off on foot.

A third customer was able to capture video of Holbert as he ran from the scene. Two deputies were able to positively identify Holbert in the video, as they both had previous law enforcement encounters with him, deputies said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report seeing Holbert in the area of Shannon Ave. and Freeport Dr. Deputies were still in the area searching for him and were able to track him down and arrest him.

He was charged with carjacking, false imprisonment, conveyance burglary and grand theft auto.

Holbert was also found to be on felony probation for Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and was charged accordingly. The Violation of Probation charge will have a No Bond status.