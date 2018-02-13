Man stopping to say hello changes life of Spring Hill homeless man

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Hernando County homeless man has a new home and it all happened after a man stopped to say hello.

"It started with a conversation with a homeless man." said Kevin Carroll. He and his wife Roxanna were out to dinner last Saturday night in Spring Hill when they met a man who didn't want to give his real name.

"I started talking to him, I bought him some food." said Carroll.

Kevin learned that losing a family member and falling into grief and depression, the man had been homeless for 10 years.

"It really weighed heavy on me throughout the weekend and Monday morning I started making phone calls to friends of mine." said Carroll.

His wife Roxanna went to Facebook asking for small donations.

"Toilet paper, toothpaste, tooth brush: little things that he could use." said Roxanna.

And then something amazing happened: someone offered a home, rent free.

"It did come with a stipulation that it needed to be fixed up." said Carroll. Kevin says that’s when the real miracle happened.

"You wouldn’t believe how this trailer is transforming; the outpouring of support from all the different agencies, citizens and business owners."

Donating furniture, appliances, money and time, all to help a stranger.

"I would encourage everybody if you have a mobile home or a home that you’re not using. It is housing that is desperately needed to help these people." said Carroll.

And thanks to the man who offered the house and dozens of others, one week after Kevin met the man, he is off the streets and in a new home.

"If we all chip in a little bit we can make an enormous difference to change these people’s lives." said Carroll.

Taking the time to just say hello and have a conversation can make all the difference.

"You can’t change the whole world but you can change one life at a time." said Roxanna.