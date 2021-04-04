Man steals ambulance from Oak Hill hospital, sheriff's office says

OAK HILL, Fla. — A man was arrested for stealing an ambulance on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the ambulance owned by Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services was taken at 12:27 p.m. from Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

The ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient when the ambulance was stolen.

The suspect was later identified as Trey Cornwell. The sheriff's office said he drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off Port of Court.

Cornwell got the ambulance stuck in mud and sand as it approached a nearby body of water.

The sheriff's office said Cornwell was charged with grand theft auto.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

