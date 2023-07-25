Man shot, taken to trauma center after deputies find him lying in road

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was found lying on the road after he was shot in Brooksville early Tuesday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived at Josephine Street around 1:54 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

There, they found the victim, who had been shot at least once, lying on the road. Paramedics began to quickly administer first aid to the victim before he was taken to a local trauma center.

His condition has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.