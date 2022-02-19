Watch
Man shot several times outside Mermaids Lounge in Spring Hill

Victim expected to survive, suspects wanted
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 13:19:18-05

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating after a man was shot several times in the parking lot of the Mermaids Lounge in Spring Hill early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a shooting at the business at 2:10 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said the suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Patrons at the lounge treated the victim inside before EMS arrived. The sheriff's office said the man, who was taken to a local trauma center, is expected to survive his wounds.

The investigation is active. The sheriff's office said no other information is available at this time.

