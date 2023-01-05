Man sentenced to 10 years after allegedly setting an HCSO patrol vehicle on fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections after allegedly setting a Hernando County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on fire in December.

Officials said that on Dec. 7, around 5 p.m., 911 operators received multiple calls about a vehicle fire. The vehicle, which turned out to be a patrol vehicle, was in the parking lot of a Spring Hill apartment complex near Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road.

Patrol deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived to extinguish the fire. Severe damage was found in and around the rear passenger portion of the vehicle near the gas tank, as well as trash and other items directly under the gas tank near the back passenger wheel.

A resident's vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

While detectives investigated, a man, later identified as Anthony Thomas Tarduno, approached the crime scene and allegedly told them he was responsible for starting the fire. Tarduno was then detained by deputies.

Officials said that during an interview with detectives, Tarduno admitted to the fire once again, claiming he was "intoxicated" and when he gets "drunk" he does "stupid things." They stated that he told them he had been drinking at a bar on Northcliffe Boulevard before he left on foot around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives said Tarduno also claimed during their interview that while walking, he spotted the patrol vehicle, grabbed a bag of garbage from a nearby dumpster to place underneath the vehicle and used a lighter to set it on fire. Tarduno then returned to the bar.

Tarduno went back to the scene, stating he "felt bad," and then confessed to the crime, according to detectives.

On Jan. 4, Tarduno appeared in court and pleaded no contest to two charges of arson. The judge sentenced him to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.