Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was ejected from a Sedan during a crash Monday night in Hernando County.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Cadillac ATS was traveling south on Mariner Boulevard north of Casa Grande Circle around 10:22 p.m. when the driver, 23, failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The Sedan then entered the median before crossing back over the southbound lanes and colliding with two transformer utility boxes. Eventually, the Sedan crashed into a concrete wall, and both people inside the vehicle were ejected.

Officials said the passenger, 25, passed away at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.