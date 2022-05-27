Man charged in Spring Hill death investigation

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a death investigation in Spring Hill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, detectives were called to a home on Alliance Avenue Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased individual.

Police said 55-year-old Joseph Auche was taken into custody and was charged with second degree murder.

The victim has yet to be identified and the matter in which they died is unknown.

HCSO said more charges may come as the investigation continues.

