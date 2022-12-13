Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers in random attacks: HCSO

A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stated that around 12 p.m., they responded to Mid-Florida Credit Union on Spring Hill Drive regarding a battery.

The woman, a customer at the credit union, told deputies she was walking to her car when a man, later identified as Devin Wilbanks, 23, walked past her and punched her in the forehead. He then continued to walk north on Mariner Boulevard.

The woman, who is from New York, said that she didn't know Wilbanks and had never seen him before. Wilbanks didn't threaten her or make any statements before hitting her. Deputies saw a swollen contusion on her forehead.

Wilbanks then walked to a nearby Circle K. HCSO said that moments later, 911 operators received several calls about a man inside the store who was "hitting people" and then ran away.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found a male employee who was bleeding from the forehead, face and mouth. The male employee told them that the man, who was later identified as Wilbanks, began "swinging his fists" at a female coworker and tried to hit multiple customers.

Wilbanks then allegedly went behind the counter and tried to corner two employees. The male employee attempted to restrain Wilbanks to stop him, but Wilbanks broke free and began punching items and displays in the store.

Deputies said that Wilbanks proceeded to punch a female customer in the face and placed her in a chokehold. The male employee tried to intervene but was punched in the face once again, which caused a large cut between his eyes. Wilbanks then ran from the store.

HCSO stated that Wilbanks headed west on Spring Hill Drive, where he found a man sitting on the driveway of his home. The victim told officials that he didn't know Wilbanks and assumed he was approaching him to ask for directions, but Wilbanks swung at him and punched him in the face.

After he left the victim's driveway, deputies found Wilbanks at a bus stop near a library.

Wilkins was identified by several victims and arrested and charged with three counts of battery, two counts of simple assault, burglary with assault or battery, burglary of unoccupied conveyance and resisting arrest without violence.

Later that day, deputies said a burglary was reported in the area where the batteries took place, and surveillance videos revealed that the suspect was Wilbanks. He was charged accordingly. Deputies also stated that Wilbanks was "uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide a statement and/or reason for committing the offenses."