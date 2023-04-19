Watch Now
Man arrested for child pornography claimed 'memory loss,' deputies say

Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 19, 2023
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for possession of child pornography in Hernando County on Tuesday after claiming "memory loss," deputies say.

Allan Linn Jonas, 59, was reported to authorities by an acquaintance who stumbled upon the images while borrowing Jonas' phone to make a call.

Deputies arrived at the home on Cheraton Road in Brooksville around 2 p.m., and detectives were called in due to the nature of the crime.

Detectives said when they asked Jonas if he "watches and/or looks at any type of pornography," he responded with "yes, all kinds." They added that they asked Jonas about the specific images on his phone, and he told detectives he suffered from memory loss and had no idea what they were talking about.

After Jonas agreed to go through the images with detectives, he allegedly told detectives he "could not see them."

"Observing Jonas' eyeglasses hanging on the collar of his shirt, detectives asked if he'd like to put them on so he could see," the press release reads. "Jonas declined."

Jonas was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies added that additional charges are possible after a full phone examination is complete.

