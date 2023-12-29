Man arrested for battery claims he only 'flicked' victim on head: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was arrested for domestic battery after an argument escalated at a Spring Hill home on Thursday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the home on Tarrytown Drive around 11:47 a.m. The victim claimed his live-in boyfriend, 69-year-old Jack Gaskins Jr., struck him in the back of the head during an argument.

The victim also allegedly told deputies that Gaskins was arrested and charged with domestic battery committed against the victim's adult son on Dec. 17. According to the victim, the court issued a no-contact order with the son, who also lives in the home.

While Gaskins was being questioned, deputies said he tried to flee on foot, but he was quickly brought back to the home. He allegedly told officials he knew about the no-contact order when he went to the house, claiming that he was invited by the victim to stay and eat.

According to officials, while inside the home, Gaskins told deputies the argument was over finances and that he "flicked" the victim on the back of the head.

Gaskins was arrested for domestic battery and violation of a pre-trial release. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he's being held without bond.