Lightning strike suspected in Spring Hill house fire

Posted at 7:12 AM, Jul 17, 2023
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An overnight house fire in Spring Hill is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, according to fire rescue officials.

Hernando County fire crews responded to the home in the 5000 block of Brackenwood Drive overnight on Sunday.

spring hill fire2.jpg

When crews arrived, they found flames through the roof of the garage. The fire was under control quickly but caused significant damage, officials said.

Two people inside the home were treated for smoke inhalation but were not transported for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time.

