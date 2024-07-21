Watch Now
Inverness woman charged with second-degree murder

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jul 21, 2024

An Inverness woman was charged second-degree murder on Saturday after authorities found the victim wrapped in a tarp inside a home.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 61-year-old Tracy Lee Stanley.

Deputies were dispatched to 6033 East Rector Street, in Inverness, after the CCSO received a call in response to a dead person being located.

Inside the home, deputies located the victim, 72-year-old Andrea Kathleen Day, wrapped in a tarp, CCSO officials said.

 Stanley, who was Day's roommate, was arrested and booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond.

"My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Andrea Day as they begin the long process of healing," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "This was a senseless act of violence. Thank you to our deputies and detectives, who worked swiftly and diligently to take this suspect into custody."

This investigation is active and ongoing.

No further information was made available.

