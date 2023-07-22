Imposter posing as Sheriff's Deputy arrested on multiple felony charges

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Homosassa man for impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

On June 19, Eric William Johnson, 32, who was driven to the scene by Maynard David Salvog, arrived at a residence in Homosassa and excited the vehicle carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle and knocked on the door of a camper, identifying himself as a member of the CCSO, according to victims.

The rifle was later identified as an "Air-soft" rifle.

CCSO said Johnson ordered the victims out of the camper, holding them at gunpoint.

The female victim attempted to call 911 but was disarmed by Johnson; however, authorities said the male victim escaped and ran to the nearest home for help.

The victim noticed Selvog sitting in the driver's seat of an SUV parked near the road.

According to authorities, Johnson chased after the male victim and kicked in the door of the home the victim entered, where a confrontation ensued between him, the homeowner, and Johnson.

The homeowner disarmed Johnson and struck Johnson in the head with the buttstock of the weapon. Johnson and Selvog then fled the property, CCSO said.

CCSO personnel located Selvog, who revealed Johnson's whereabouts in a nearby shed. Johnson was found holding a gun to his head and resisted arrest before attempting to harm a police K-9 with his weapon.

However, the gun malfunctioned, allowing deputies to apprehend him safely, CCSO said.

Johnson is currently held at the Citrus County Detention Center on a $201,000 bond following an investigation by CCSO Patrol Division and Major Case Section (MCS).

After receiving treatment at Oak Hill Hospital for injuries, Johnson was charged with:



Home invasion robbery while armed;

Two counts of kidnapping to commit a felony;

Burglary of a dwelling while armed;

Aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Hinder, delay, or prevent communication to law enforcement;

Impersonating law enforcement;

Battery on police canines;

Resisting law enforcement without violence.

Selvog was arrested and charged with:



Home-invasion robbery while armed with a weapon;

Principle in the first degree.

His bond was set at $50,000.

"Incidents like this are incomprehensible, and the fear this suspect put these victims through is unforgivable," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast, "I am thankful none of the victims were seriously injured, and all law enforcement personnel made it home safely."