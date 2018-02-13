Highway 50 month-long closure causes concern for downtown Brooksville businesses in detour zone

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Long awaited improvements to fix a railroad crossing is causing a headache for some in Hernando County.
Thousands of vehicles use the highway 50 bypass every day to get to I-75 from Brooksville. Now its going to be closed for a month and some people in downtown Brooksville aren’t very happy about the rerouted traffic.
"It's out of control," said Lee Golinello about the traffic just a couple of steps outside of her business "Downtown Loser" in downtown Brooksville.
"Truck after truck after truck. I counted over 50 of them hauling through here between 50 and 60 mph," said Golinello.
The highway 50 bypass closed Monday to start a 30 day project to fix the railroad tracks that have needed fixed for a long time.