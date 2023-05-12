Watch Now
High school teacher arrested for shoving female teacher, officials say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A high school teacher was arrested on Friday after allegedly pushing a fellow teacher in a classroom.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that around 7:15 a.m., Central High School resource deputy Julio Escoda was informed of the incident between two staff members on campus.

Escoda met with the victim, a female teacher, who told him she was talking to suspect Michael Anthony DeJesus in a classroom when the conversation escalated.

DeJesus then allegedly yelled at the victim, "get the **** out of my room," officials said, before intentionally pushing her, which caused her to step back two to three feet.

Officials added that two other staff members witnessed the incident, captured on security footage. Additionally, DeJesus allegedly left campus before Escoda was notified of the incident.

Deputies then went to DeJesus' home, and while being interviewed, said he admitted to pushing the victim since he was upset.

DeJesus was arrested for felony battery and booked into Hernando County Detention Center with a $2,000 bond.

The Hernando County School District is also conducting an internal investigation.

