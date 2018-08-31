Hernando deputies sickened by second-hand methamphetamine smoke while serving warrant

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says five deputies were treated by emergency personnel Thursday night after being exposed to second-hand methamphetamine smoke.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of Holiday Drive in Spring Hill in an attempt to serve a felony search warrant. Deputies encountered two men at the house who gave them permission to search the residence.

Inside deputies became exposed to an unknown substance and immediately left the residence. Officials say after exiting the five deputies became lightheaded.

The two men inside at the time of the search, 37-year-old Shane Woodruff and 21-year-old Tiylar Beal, had recently been smoking methamphetamine. The sheriff's office says the second-hand smoke is likely what made the deputies sick.

The deputies were taken to an area hospital for treatment, along with Woodruff and Beal. After receiving treatment, the sheriff's office says all five deputies returned to work and finished their shifts.

Woodruff and Beal were both arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. They're both facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were unable to locate the wanted person inside the residence.