Hernando deputies search for bank robber

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Brooksville on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is described as a Black male carrying a black bag and wearing black pants with a gray hoodie. He's believed to be in his early 20s and is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall.

The robbery happened at the Cadence Bank located at 14211 Powell Road. Deputies said the suspect was last seen on foot heading behind the Discovery Point daycare.

The Hernando County School District said five schools in the area went into a "Secure Campus," status amid the investigation, which is different than a full lockdown, but have since resumed normal operations.

