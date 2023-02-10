Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery

DADE CITY, Fla. — Deputies are currently on the scene of an armed robbery at a gas station in Dade City.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.

They said at least one of the suspects is armed with a knife and that they believe the suspects fled the store in a gray SVU headed west on Cortez Boulevard.

They also said that no one was injured at the gas station.

There are no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.