Hernando County's Buddy Ball is one step closer to getting mats for players

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — ABC Action News Gives initiative is once again helping organizations across the Tampa Bay area. In conjunction with the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, ABC Action News Gives campaign donated $3,185 to the Hernando Youth League to help pay for mats for the Buddy Ball fields.

The organization has created a league for disabled kids and allows every child to play softball. The mats would allow players who use wheelchairs to easily move around the bases.

Previous Story: Buddy Ball gives kids with disabilities a chance to play ball in Brooksville

"This gets us almost there. Yeah, we're excited this will help the kids out tremendously," Jen Owen with Buddy Ball said.

The group still needs about $3,000 more in funding. To learn more about the Buddy Ball program, click here or send an email to hylsoftball@yahoo.com or call 352-340-1891.