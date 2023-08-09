Hernando County teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with minor

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County teacher was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate instant messages to a 14-year-old student.

George Beall, 33, communicated with the victim over several months with limited interaction from the victim. The student reported feeling uncomfortable due to the significant age difference and daily contact initiated by Beall.

Authorities said the messaging began when the victim was a student at Powell Middle School, where the suspect was a teacher.

Beall recently started a new position at Nature Coast Technical High School, where the victim would attend this upcoming school year.

Officials said the messages occurred through text, Snapchat, and PlayStation. Detectives found suggestive GIFs and emojis on Beall's phone sent to the minor; however, when the authorities questioned Beall, he stated that he had no recollection of the messages that contained sexual overtones.

The victim also told detectives they felt bad ending the conversations, as the suspect had cancer and the victim was the suspect's "only friend."

Beall was removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave by the school district following contact with Hernando County School District representatives.

Detectives noted the apparent one-sided conversations with Beall. Beall would send numerous messages to the victim, and the victim responded sometime later with one-word responses.

Detectives also noted that Beall would become upset when the victim failed to respond or was not interested in playing games on the PlayStation and chatting with him.

Beall was arrested and charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with a bond of $5,000.

Officials said there is no indication of other victims; however, the investigation continues.

If any parent or caregiver has information regarding inappropriate communication or interaction between Beall and a child, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.