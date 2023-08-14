Hernando County superintendent starts new year with optimism

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The buses are rolling in, the car line is moving along, and the kids are back for the first day of school in Hernando County.

There are definitely nerves on the first day at Powell Middle School.

“I’m a little nervous because my boy is going to sixth. We’ve got two of them going to sixth. One is in the seventh. But I’m excited. It’s a new year for them. New beginnings,” said Sophia Vega.

Vega is snapping a couple more pics before saying goodbye.

“It’s been a long busy summer. They can’t complain. They haven’t been bored. I promise you that,” said Vega.

Hernando County starts the new school year not too far removed from the contentious battles that saw some board members calling for superintendent John Stratton to be removed.

Some criticized him for how he handled some issues, including the fallout after one teacher showed fifth graders a Disney movie with a gay character.

She is no longer with the district, but Stratton still is.

“I’m an appointed superintendent, so I take the role of a non-partisan superintendent very seriously because I serve all. And I’m committed to serving all. Regardless of belief. Non-belief. Anything in between. But with that said, we have to be cognizant that there are politics now involved in school boards and school systems,” said Stratton.

Stratton said last week’s school board meeting was the most positive in months, which he hopes is a sign of things to come.

Parents we talked to said they don’t want students in the middle of political battles.

“I’m just hoping kinda leave it out of the school. And let them enjoy. And let them be kids, basically. Let them be kids. Let us adults deal with all the other stuff,” said Vega.

