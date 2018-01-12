Hernando County Sheriff's Office warns about automated telephone call, voicemail scam

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says not to respond to automated telephone calls or voicemails claiming to be from the sheriff's office because it is a scam.

The caller is advising "there is a situation with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and you should contact Sgt. Michael McCray with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office."

The Sheriff's Office says it does not employ a Sgt. Michael McCray.

Gwen Leonard says her brother-in-law received a voicemail. The caller claimed to be a deputy and asked for her.

"It was left for Gwen Lane. I use to be a Lane and then my husband died and I remarried and it (voicemail) says to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Department," said Leonard.

The caller left a voicemail and a phone number. Leonard says when she called the number back it prompted her to choose a division and then leave her name and number.

"And it's nothing but a scam. You call, you leave your number. He calls you back and he says you owe this and that or we'll arrest you," said Leonard.

The Hernando Sheriff's Office says it has seen a handful of people show up to its office asking to pay fines. A spokesperson says the sheriff's office will never personally call you to collect money.

"It sounds really good. It sound legit so don't let it fool you," said Leonard.

If you have provided your personal information and/or credit/debit card information to an automated call such as this, please report it to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.