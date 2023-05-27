Hernando County Sheriff's Office: Delivery driver's car is carjacked with a baby inside

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a carjacking where a three-year-old was inside.

According to HCSO, the incident began at Ashland and Springhill Drive, located off US 19.

Authorities claim that a delivery driver was violently knocked to the ground and that their car was stolen.

A three-year-old was inside the stolen vehicle.

The car was spotted by authorities on US 19 and Cortez heading west.

The three-year-old and the suspect are both reported to be safe.