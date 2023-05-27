Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Hernando County Sheriff's Office: Delivery driver's car is carjacked with a baby inside

police lights-generic.jpg
Mary O'Connell
police lights-generic.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 15:35:04-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a carjacking where a three-year-old was inside.

According to HCSO, the incident began at Ashland and Springhill Drive, located off US 19.

Authorities claim that a delivery driver was violently knocked to the ground and that their car was stolen.

A three-year-old was inside the stolen vehicle.

The car was spotted by authorities on US 19 and Cortez heading west.

The three-year-old and the suspect are both reported to be safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.